Police: Winthrop man busted with 3,000 Xanax pills, thousands of dollars in cash

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop man is facing drug charges after police say he was busted with 3,000 Xanax pills and thousands of dollars in cash on Friday.

Zeferino Kincade, 22, has been charged with distributing a Class C drug and possession with intent to distribute Xanax, according to the Winthrop Police Department.

Officers investigating possible drug activity in the area of Governors Drive around 9 a.m. stopped a white BMW with a South Carolina registration and conducted a vehicle search, police said.

Kincade was taken into custody after the search reportedly yielded a massive bag of Xanax pills valued at $15,000 and about $4,000 in cash.

He is slated to be arraigned in East Boston District Court at a later date.

