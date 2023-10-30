SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem man is facing his third operating under the influence charge after striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian during the city’s Haunted Happenings festivities on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 318 Essex St around 7 p.m. found a 35-year-old woman who had been hit and dragged under at Toyota Rav4 and assisted in transporting her to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

She was freed from under the vehicle by concerned citizens, police say.

Vasiliy Orlov, 43, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, 3rd offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, according to police.

Then, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were nearly struck by a black BMW 535XI that was speeding down Washington Street toward New Derby Street. The driver, Vincent Roub, 47, of Salem, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, 3rd offense, negligent operation, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense.

In a statement, police said, “The Salem Police Department urges individuals to drink responsibly, and never to drive a car under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This time of year, the City of Salem is filled with people enjoying the season. The Salem Police Department is committed to detecting and arresting those who choose to get behind the wheel while impaired.”

