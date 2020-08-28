Police: Woburn man arrested on drug, firearm charges after following person to NH pharmacy

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Woburn man was arrested on a slew of criminal charges after he allegedly followed another man to a pharmacy in Salem, New Hampshire, earlier this week, officials announced Friday.

Nicholas Colby Jewett, 29, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Rockingham Superior Court on charges including possession of a controlled drug, two counts of disobeying an officer, license prohibitions, operating after suspension, armed career criminal, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and changing marks on a handgun, according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers responding to a stalking complaint at a Rite Aid on South Broadway on Wednesday around 6 p.m. spoke with a man who claimed Jewett approached him in the parking lot and asked him personal questions after following him from an area hotel, police said.

Jewett allegedly gave officers a fake name and license when they stopped him on Route 28. He was then taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Police said Jewett refused to cooperate during the booking process, but officers were reportedly able to identify him through his tattoos.

A subsequent search of Jewett’s vehicle is said to have yielded two handguns, including one with a destroyed serial number, as well as numerous items related to identity theft, manufacturing fake IDs, fraudulent credit cards, and stolen property.

Investigators later determined that Jewett’s vehicle had been stolen from a dealership in Woburn.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against Jewett.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)