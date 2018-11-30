Police: Woburn man caught with credit card skimmer could be connected to assault on I-93

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn man who was arrested Friday after being caught with an array of illegal items, including a credit card skimmer, could be connected to an assault that took place Thursday night on Interstate 93, officials said.

A North Reading officer conducting a traffic stop on Route 28 found Nicholas Jewett, 27, to be in possession of a silver and black BB gun, dozens of credit cards, a credit card skimmer and fraudulent driver’s licenses, according to police.

Police later determined that Jewett’s vehicle registration had been queried dozens of times on Thursday night by multiple law enforcement agencies, police said.

The queries were said to be in connection with his vehicle’s alleged involvement in an assault with a BB gun on I-93 in Woburn.

Jewett is slated to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Woburn District Court on charges including possessing a suspended license and credit card skimmer.

The BB gun assaults remain under investigation. Additional charges could be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

