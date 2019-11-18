Police: Woburn man indecently assaulted woman inside elevator at Haymarket Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Woburn man indecently assaulted a woman in an elevator at MBTA’s Haymarket Station on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault just before 5:30 a.m. met with the victim who said she was taking the elevator to the Orange Line platform when the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Gilbert Clement, indecently assaulted her, transit police said.

The victim provided a description of Clement, who was found inside the station.

He was placed into custody and transported to transit police headquarters for booking.

