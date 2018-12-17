WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old New Hampshire man is facing a drugged driving charge after police say he crashed his car in Wolfboro after smoking marijuana.

Officers responding a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 35 Elm St. just after 8:30 p.m. determined that a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Zachary Lafluer, of Wolfeboro, had crossed over into the wrong lane and crashed into an embankment before stopping in a front yard, according to Wolfboro police.

Lafluer allegedly told police he was unfamiliar with the road and therefore did not realize there was a sharp turn.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (marijuana) after officers determined he had recently smoked pot and showed signs of drug impairment while performing a series of field sobriety tests, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Third Circuit Court – Ossipee on Jan. 9.

