Police: Woman acting ‘odd’ in Dunkin’ Donuts caught with drugs, several syringes

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested Wednesday after she was busted at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Wolfeboro with an array of drugs and drug paraphernalia, including several syringes, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman acting “odd” at the Center Street coffee shop about 5 p.m. found 19-year-old Nicole Goodwin, who was suffering from some sort of “impairment issue,” according to the Wolfeboro Police Department.

After going through a series of field sobriety tests, Goodwin was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, officials said.

Following her arrest, Goodwin was said to be found in possession of several unused syringes in an eyeglass case, a baggie containing a white powdery substance, and a second baggie with a crystal substance. Both items were taken in for testing.

Additional drug items and paraphernalia were found in Goodwin’s vehicle, according to police.

Goodwin has since posted bail. She could face additional charges if testing finds the seized items to be cocaine, heroin or fentanyl.

She is slated to appear in court on Jan. 9.

