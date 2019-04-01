Police: Woman admits to making up story she was attacked, robbed in Quincy park

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who claimed to have been violently attacked and robbed by a black man in a Quincy park is facing criminal charges after police say confessed to making up the story.

The 49-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, will be summonsed to court on two counts of filing a false police report, Quincy police announced on Monday. She allegedly admitted to the hoax when she was interviewed by police for a second time.

Officers responding to a reported assault at Russell Park on March 25 met with the alleged victim, who said 15 minutes before they arrived, a black man in his 20s threw her to the ground while she was walking on a dirt path behind the tennis courts, stole money from her purse, and fled toward Faxon Field.

A police K9 unit found the woman’s sneakers and jacket in the woods near where she was found.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)