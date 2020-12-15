RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman armed with a hypodermic needle that she claimed was infected with AIDS robbed a convenience store in Raynham on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Seasons Corner Market on New State Highway around 6 p.m. learned that a woman brandished an allegedly infected needle before stealing a quantity of cash from the store, according to Raynham police.

Authorities issued a notice to surrounding communities to be on the lookout for the suspect and her vehicle.

Soon after, state police located the vehicle, which was also wanted in connection with a similar robbery in New Bedford, police said.

A traffic stop was conducted in Marion after what police called a brief vehicle pursuit.

The driver, Ashley Demers, 34, of East Wareham, was placed under arrest.

She is expected to be arraigned in either Taunton or New Bedford District Court on an armed robbery charge.

Police say Demers likely faces additional charges in other communities, as well as charges stemming from the alleged pursuit.

