Police: Woman arrested 3 times in 5 days for stealing dog and drugs, breaking into ice cream shop

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing a slew of charges after she was arrested three times in five days for allegedly stealing a dog, drugs and burglarizing an ice cream shop.

Officers responding to the Residences hotel on DW Highway on Aug. 31 were told by a resident that 34-year-old Ashley Compagna, of Merrimack, had stolen her dog, as well as her purse containing her prescription medication, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Compagna denied being in possession of the victim’s German Shepard when officers visited her in room 422, where she lives, police said. While speaking with Compagna, officers said the dog, “Cody,” barked and looked over a railing from a loft area. The victim’s purse was also found in the room.

Compagna was arrested and charged with three felony counts of receiving stolen property. She was later released on $5,000 personal recognizance.

A short while later, an officer patrolling the area of DW Highway spotted someone trying to climb into a window at ‘King Kone’ ice cream while trying to conceal her face with the hood of a sweatshirt, police said.

While speaking with Compagna, the officer realized she had been released less than two hours earlier after being arrested for allegedly committing three felony thefts earlier that morning.

Compagna was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and breach of bail and held on $10,000 cash bail. She was also placed on a 72-hour hold by her probation officer.

On Wednesday, Compagna was again arrested after she was found to be in possession of a prescription bottle of medicine that she admitted belonged to the victim of last week’s alleged thefts, police said.

She is slated to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on Sept. 20.

