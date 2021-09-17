(WHDH) — A woman was arrested earlier this week after police say she drove drunk to pick up her drunken husband who had crashed on a highway.

Troopers responding to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Posey County, Indiana, on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. learned that two of the drivers involved in wreck, 56-year-old Donald Ricketts and 55-year-old Cheral Ricketts, were both under the influence of alcohol, according to Indiana State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Donald Ricketts was driving north, a short distance from his home, when he veered into the southbound lane and struck the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer. He then allegedly contacted his wife to pick him up at the crash site.

Moments later, before police arrived, Cheral Ricketts collided with her husband’s vehicle, which was still in the roadway from the previous crash, according to police.

The couple failed field sobriety tests and were taken to a local hospital, where testing revealed that Cheral had a BAC of .22 percent and Donald had a BAC of .28 percent.

The crashes remain under investigation.

