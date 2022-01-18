MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after a man wrestled a gun away from her during an argument in Manchester, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation involving a gun on Spruce Street around 3:15 a.m. met with a man who reported that he was having an argument with a woman on the first floor of an apartment complex, according to Manchester police.

He went on to reportedly say that the argument escalated as the woman yelled loudly before picking up a gun and waving it around.

The man wrestled the gun away from her and left the apartment after becoming concerned for his safety, police said.

A further investigation revealed that there may be more firearms in the apartment, police added.

As a precaution, law enforcement members set up a perimeter and tried to make contact with the woman inside.

After several hours, the SWAT team was activated.

Eventually, the woman, identified as 46-year-old Yahaira Oliver, of Manchester, exited the building, police said.

She was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

