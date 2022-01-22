HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a woman after a 72-year-old was reported stabbed in Hamilton Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at a Railroad Avenue home at 9:45 a.m. found an injured woman, police said. The 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested a 46-year-old woman at the scene and said the suspect and victim are known to each other. No one has been charged and the incident remains under investigation.

