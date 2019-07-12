Police: Woman arrested for attacking EMS supervisor in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 37-year-old woman is facing assault charges after police say she violently attacked an EMS supervisor in Boston just one day after two other EMTs found themselves in a life-and-death struggle with a psychiatric patient.

Troopers conducting a traffic stop on Preble Circle in Southie about 4:25 p.m. Thursday heard a man yelling “get back” and spotted a woman, later identified as Donna A. Taylor, of Boston, trying to push past a Boston EMS supervisor so she could enter 313 Old Colony Ave. as paramedics were working to render aid to a woman who had been found unresponsive inside, according to state police.

That’s when state police say Taylor pushed the supervisor “began flailing her arms, striking him in the head and upper body” before the two ended up “struggling in traffic on Old Colony Avenue at Preble Circle.”

Police also say several people on the sidewalk began filming the assault on their cellphones without trying to help the EMS supervisor.

Taylor was arrested on charges of assault on ambulance personnel, assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.

She was also found to be the subject of a Boston Municipal Court warrant charging her with larceny over $1,200 and destruction of property valued under $1,200.

The EMS supervisor did not seek medical attention.

Taylor was ordered held on $3,000 bail plus a $40 bail clerk fee.

