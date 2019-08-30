Police: Woman arrested for DUI after crashing in NH with 4-year-old passenger

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge after police say she caused a crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday with a 4-year-old passenger.

Officers responding to a two-vehicle crash on Londonderry Turnpike about 4:30 p.m. found a red SUV in the middle of the road with a heavily damaged front end, according to Manchester police.

The driver of the SUV, Sadie Kowack, 26, was found sitting on the side of the road with a 4-year-old child.

A preliminary investigation suggests Kowack struck a northbound car while pulling out of a parking lot.

She was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child and is slated to appear in Manchester Circuit Court on Sept. 19.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)