Police: Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into commuter rail crossing in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate woman is facing an impaired driving charge after police say she crashed into an MBTA crossing in Cohasset overnight while driving under the influence.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at the MBTA Commuter Rail crossing on North Main Street at 10 p.m. found the damaged vehicle near Cohasset Station on the Greenbush Line, police said.

The car had crashed into the rail crossing, damaging the entire structure that supports the grade crossing gates, authorities said.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle involved in the crash, a 58-year-old woman, was displaying signs and symptoms of intoxication and was arrested at the scene, according to police.

She refused medical treatment at first but was then taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

MBTA crews will be brought in to rebuild the structure and replace the crossing equipment, which should take several days to complete, authorities said.

The woman is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

