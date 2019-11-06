Police: Woman arrested for OUI after crashing into coned-off construction site in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover woman was arrested for operating under the influence after police say she crashed into a coned-off construction site on Interstate 93 in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.

An officer managed to stop the car and call for assistance, preventing injury to those working at the site, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

In a tweet, the department said, “We are thankful that only a traffic cone was injured in the incident!”

The woman’s name was not released.

No additional information was immediately available.

