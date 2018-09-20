Police: Woman arrested for second time in less than a month had 250 bags of heroin in car

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River woman who was arrested on drug charges for the second time in less than a month was recently caught with 250 bags of heroin, officials said.

Victoria Travassos, who had been arrested just weeks earlier, was detained after detectives armed with a search warrant stopped her Hyundai Sonata on Sept. 7, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Detectives found numerous blue glassine baggies containing suspected heroin, a digital scale, and an assorted amount of U.S. Currency on Travassos’ seat, officials said. An additional container with a large amount of suspected heroin was also said to be found in the upper portion of her waist.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody on a charge of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Travassos was arrested on Aug. 17 after investigators say they found 600 doses of heroin, 10 grams of cocaine, eight grams of crack in a car in which she was riding in.

