Police: Woman arrested for threatening people with knife in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing a criminal threatening charge after police say she threatened several people with a knife in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a woman armed with a knife in the area of 357 Manchester St. found Rosita Kumar, 24, sitting on a bench at Enright Park, according to Manchester police.

She was arrested after witnesses identified her as the woman who had just yelled and cursed at several people in a yard, including children, before returning with a knife and threatening to stab a woman.

Kumar is expected to be arraigned June 6 in Hillsborough Superior Court North on charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

