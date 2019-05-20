Police: Woman arrested for threatening people with knife in Manchester, NH

Courtesy Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing a criminal threatening charge after police say she threatened several people with a knife in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a woman armed with a knife in the area of 357 Manchester St. found Rosita Kumar, 24, sitting on a bench at Enright Park, according to Manchester police.

She was arrested after witnesses identified her as the woman who had just yelled and cursed at several people in a yard, including children, before returning with a knife and threatening to stab a woman.

Kumar is expected to be arraigned June 6 in Hillsborough Superior Court North on charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

