WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a woman who allegedly dragged an officer with a stolen pickup truck during a chase in Worcester on Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m. officers were called to Lake Avenue for a report of a stolen Raymond James Restoration pick-up truck spoke to the owner who said he saw a woman climb in his truck and drive off.

Officers started pursuing that truck, which was equipped with GPS, in the area of Charlton Street and pulled over the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Johanna Gardell, before she took off again, according to officials.

Gardell allegedly weaved her way into oncoming traffic on Main Street where she struck a van. Two detail officers then approached the stolen truck to try and pull her out but officers say Gardell backed the truck up at a high speed and struck a cruiser behind her. In the process, she knocked down one of the detail officers and briefly dragged them.

The officer in question was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is said to be doing OK.

Gardell was later taken into custody when she pulled into the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s on Shrewsbury Street to order food. Officers approached her there in an attempt to arrest her when they say she intentionally struck one of the cruisers, went off the road and got the vehicle stuck in some nearby mulch.

She was then taken to the hospital for evaluation.

She is said to be facing a dozen charges including, failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and use of motor vehicle without authority.

The owner of Raymond James Restoration told 7NEWS that his employees were carrying materials into a job site when the truck was stolen.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

