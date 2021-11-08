PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman was arrested early Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence after authorities say she crashed into two state police cruisers that were parked on the side of Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway near the Orms Street overpass learned that Katie Tornez, of Providence, had struck two cruisers that were stopped in the low-speed lane with their emergency lights activated, according to Rhode Island State Police.

One of the troopers was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

Tornez is facing charges including driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs, as well as refusal to submit to a chemical test.

She was held overnight pending an arraignment in Sixth Division District Court in Providence.

An investigation remains ongoing.

