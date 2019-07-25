Police: Woman arrested on theft, drug charges after crashing into Wareham police cruiser

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph woman is facing a slew of criminal charges after allegedly crashing into a police cruiser while trying to evade arrest for shoplifting and various drug offenses, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shoplifter at the Rite-Aid at Wareham Plaza about 2 p.m. Wednesday spotted the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Woods at Wareham apartment complex, where the driver, later identified as Tammi Denwood, 41, allegedly slammed into the cruiser while speeding away, according to Wareham police.

Denwood was arrested after fleeing her vehicle into some nearby woods.

A search of her vehicle allegedly uncovered powder cocaine, crack cocaine, Suboxone, and Gabapentin.

She will be arraigned in Wareham District Court on charges of shoplifting, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension of driver’s license, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a Class B drug, and two counts of possession of a Class E drug.

