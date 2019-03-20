Police: Woman arrested outside church subdued with Taser after trying to bite officer

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wareham were forced to use a stun gun to subdue a 29-year-old Onset woman who tried to bite an officer after she was arrested for accosting staffers at a church Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at the Church of the Nazarene on Rogers Avenue around 7:45 p.m. found three individuals gathered at a homeless shelter and yelling at staff members who were inside the building, according to the Wareham Police Department.

All of the individuals, one of whom was identified as Tiffany Sylvia, were taken into custody.

Police said Sylvia became “very combative” during the booking process. She allegedly grabbed one officer and tried to bite him before knocking a second officer to the floor, causing him to hit his head.

When Sylvia later charged at the officers, police said a Taser was deployed to bring her under control.

Sylvia was expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Wareham District Court on charges including two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

