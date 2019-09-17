Police: Woman assaulted on bike path by playground in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Troopers are investigating an alleged assault on a woman who was walking on a bike path by a playground in Mattapan Tuesday, police said.

Troopers responded to reports of a woman assaulted while on the bike path by the Ryan Playground at 350 River St. at 2 p.m., state police.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The suspect is described as a young adult black male of average height wearing a navy jogging suit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 to speak with state police.

