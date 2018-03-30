GLENDALE, WI (WHDH) — A Wisconsin woman faces charges after police said she became upset over a mistake with her McDonald’s order.

Investigators said Debreaka Jones, 19, got angry after she was given a sausage biscuit instead of a bacon biscuit.

Surveillance footage showed Jones toss the incorrect order through the drive-thru window, prosecutors said.

According to investigators, she then walked inside the restaurant and allegedly pushed an employee to the floor.

Jones is charged with disorderly conduct and physical abuse of a child. If convicted, she could face more than six years in prison.

