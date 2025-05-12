NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested after attempting to drive through the entrance of the Hastings Keith Federal Building in New Bedford on Monday, according to police.

Police say Jennifer Padilla, 26, tried entering the building with an American flag and gasoline, which she poured on the flag and tried to light it on fire.

Officials say the building sustained minor damage and one security officer was struck but not injured.

Padilla faces several charges, including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction of property, and attempted arson.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell released a statement regarding the incident, saying in part, “I am relieved that no one was seriously injured in this morning’s incident at the Hastings Keith Federal Building, and I am grateful for the swift and skillful response by the New Bedford Police Department. While it appears to be an isolated incident, it is a reminder of the need for appropriate security protocols at public facilities.”

