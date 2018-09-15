Police: Woman attempts to abduct 12-year-old girl in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl was approached by a woman and pulled toward her car in Amesbury on Thursday.

Investigators are searching for a suspect in connection to an attempted abduction at Alliance Park, where they say a girl was approached by a woman asking for a cigarette.

When the woman grabbed the girl’s arm and attempted to pull her toward her vehicle, the girl punched the woman in the face and got away on her bicycle, according to police.

Investigators urge anyone with more information to call Amesbury police.

