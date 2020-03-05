Police: Woman beat roommate to death with shower rod, tape dispenser

(WHDH) — A 56-year-old woman is facing a charge of murder after authorities say she violently beat her roommate to death with a shower rod and a tape dispenser last month.

Mary Carbone, 56, of Toms River, New Jersey, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Frank Stochel, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Manchester Township Police Chief Lisa Parker.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at a home on 6th Avenue in the Pine Lake Park section of the Township on Feb. 24 found Stochel’s lifeless body on the floor of the residence, authorities said.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Feb. 25 and determined that Stochel’s manner of death was a homicide.

An investigation is said to have revealed that Carbone had been at the home with Stochel prior to his death.

Authorities say Carbone used a tape dispenser and a shower rod to murder Stochel.

“The injuries sustained by Mr. Stochel were consistent with the implementation of these items,” Billhimer and Parker said in a news release. “Further investigation ultimately determined that Carbone was the individual responsible for Mr. Stochel’s death.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

