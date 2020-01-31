Police: Woman bit off chunk of man’s tongue during friendly kiss

(WHDH) — A woman was arrested earlier this week after authorities say she bit off the tip of the tongue of a man she was kissing.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, is facing a charge of aggravated assault in connection with an incident that unfolded Tuesday at her apartment in Center Line, Michigan, The Detroit News reported.

Wedgeworth was consensually kissing a friend when she allegedly “proceeded to bite the tip of the victim’s tongue off,” the news outlet reported, citing a statement issued by Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

Investigators reportedly found a one-inch chunk of the victim’s tongue in Wedgeworth’s bedroom.

Wedgeworth was arraigned Wednesday and ordered held on $25,000 bond.

She is due back in court on Feb. 19.

