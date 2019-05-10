Police: Woman breaks into house, pets dog, does dishes

An Ohio woman is facing criminal charges after police say she broke into a house, pet the family’s dog, and did the dishes.

Officers responding to a reported burglary in Hamden, Ohio about 9 a.m. Monday spoke with a homeowner who said a woman, later identified as Cheyenne Ewing, had just walked into their house through the back door, sat down on the couch, pet the family dog, and then did the dishes before leaving, according to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said they didn’t know Ewing and that she was acting very strangely.

Ewing, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, was arrested on a burglary charge. She allegedly told police officers she had been up for two days.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)