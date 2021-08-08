BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing three people in Brighton Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on Gordon Street just before midnight found three people suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said. Two victims were taken to the hospital and one was treated on scene.

Officers arrested Yanetsy Difo, 19, of Boston at the scene and charged her with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

