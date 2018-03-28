Police: Woman crashes stolen cab, tries to steal dump truck and cruiser in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are investigating after a woman allegedly carjacked a taxi cab, crashed it and tried to steal a dump truck and police cruiser on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to Rodgers Street near Shedd Park around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a crash and found a badly damaged cab. Driver Jimmy Gothier said he was in his cab when a woman suddenly pulled him from the vehicle and dragged him. Gothier was treated for rash burns.

“All of sudden she opens the front door of my car and starts trying to pull me out,” said Gothier. “When I’m pushing away, she started beating my face.”

The 65-year-old Lowell man told officers that the suspect became mad when he was not able to accept her as a fare.

The woman allegedly crashed the cab into the back of a dump truck – going about 70 miles per hour – and attempted to steal the truck but was thwarted by the driver.

Police said a nearby officer tracked the woman down. As he approached her, she allegedly attempted to steal his cruiser but the officer was able to remove her from the police cruiser.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Leonilda Cruz of Lowell. She is charged with attempted carjacking, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, carjacking, leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage, operating a vehicle so as to endanger the public and speeding.

Cruz will be arraigned at a future date in Lowell District Court.

