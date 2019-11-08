Police: Woman dead after driver unknowingly drags her body for miles

(WHDH) — A woman was killed on Thursday after she was struck by a pickup truck and then dragged for miles by another motorist who had no clue her body was under their vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in Wheeling, West Virginia, around 6:30 a.m. couldn’t’ find the victim but minutes later they received a second 911 call from a person who reported seeing a vehicle miles away that appeared to be dragging a body, according to police.

A subsequent investigation revealed the woman had been hit by a pickup truck in Warwood and then dragged by a second vehicle on Interstate 70 to the Washington Avenue exit ramp, police said.

Police identified the victim as Lynn Czoka, 54 of Bridgeport, Ohio.

“They made a call saying that they witnessed a body underneath a vehicle being drug along the exit ramp. They waved down the motorist and made them stop. When we arrived, we confirmed those details,” a Wheeling Police Department spokesperson told MetroNews.

It was dark and raining at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

Police were able to track down the drivers of both vehicles.

An investigation is ongoing.

