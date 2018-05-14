Police: Woman demanding to be let off MBTA bus punches driver

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge woman is facing assault charges after transit police say she threw a tantrum Sunday and punched an MBTA bus driver.

Officers responding around 2:30 p.m. to the Park Street station found an MBTA bus parked on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing. The bus driver told police that a disgruntled woman had just punched him in the face.

Nicole Delgado, 37, allegedly demanded to be let off the bus in the middle of the street. When the bus driver denied her request, Delgado started to yell, kicked a door and then attacked the victim, according to police.

Officers located Delgado a short while later. She was arrested and booked on assault and battery charges.

