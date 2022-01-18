GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WHDH) — A woman died after her husband intentionally hit her with his SUV in Gaithersburg, Maryland last Friday, police said.

Alka Himanshu Tanna, 59, of Silver Spring, attempted to cross a parking lot after leaving the Capitol One bank on New Hampshire Avenue around noon when her husband, Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, also 59, of Silver Spring, accelerated his white Lexus SUV and struck his wife several times with his vehicle, according to Montgomery County police.

Himanshu Maganlal Tanna then allegedly collided with a lamp post.

Alka Himanshu Tanna was pronounced dead and Himanshu Maganlal Tanna was taken into custody, police said.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

