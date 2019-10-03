Police: Woman dies after being found stabbed several times in Worcester home

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman died at the hospital after police say she was found stabbed several times inside a home in Worcester late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Lapierre Street around 10:30 p.m. found a 34-year-old woman in a bedroom suffering from several stab wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be sent to 274637 TIPWPD.

