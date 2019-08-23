Police: Woman dies after being pulled from water at Wareham beach

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph woman died after she was pulled from the water at a beach in Wareham on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive person at Parkwood Beach around 1:15 p.m. found good Samaritans performing CPR on a woman near the shoreline, according to the Wareham Police Department.

The 58-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at Tobey Hospital.

Witnesses told police that the woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol before entering the water.

The incident remains under investigation.

