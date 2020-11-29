Police: Woman dies after being pulled from water in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was pulled from the water in Gloucester and later died Sunday night, officials said.
A woman in her early 40s was pulled from the water near Rafes Chasm, police said. The woman was treated at the scene and later pronounced dead.
Police are investigating, No other information was immediately available.
A women in her early 40s was pulled from the waters near Rafes Chasm. @gloucesterfire provided emergency medical care. She was later pronounced dead at AGH. This tragedy remains under investigation by @GloucesterPD and Essex County DAs Office. @STheken @GDTnews @GuilfoilPR
— Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) November 29, 2020
