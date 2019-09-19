Police: Woman dies after crashing into road sign on Route 2 in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman died on Thursday morning after her car veered off the highway in Fitchburg, crashed into a road sign, and rolled over, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 2 east between exits 27 and 28 found a damaged Subaru Impreza with a 40-year-old Webster woman inside, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

