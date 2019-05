PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman driving her brand new car struck a turkey while driving Friday on a Plymouth highway, police say.

State police responded to Route 3 southbound near Exit 2 about 3:50 p.m.

The owner of the vehicle just picked up her new BMW from a used-car dealership, police say.

The turkey shattered the windshield.

The driver was not injured.

