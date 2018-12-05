Police: Woman dumped hot grease on victim during argument

(WHDH) — A 61-year-old woman is facing felony assault charges after authorities say she poured hot grease on another woman during an argument in Cincinnati.

Charlene Thompson was arrested Sunday after she allegedly dumped the grease on the victim, causing severe burns on her back and arm, according to Cincinnati.com.

The victim’s injuries were said to be clearly visible when police arrived at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the violent act.

Thompson has since been ordered held on $50,000 bond, jail records indicate.

