Police: Woman dumped water on sleeping infant’s face, shared ‘disturbing’ video on social media

(WHDH) — A 33-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after police say she dumped water on an infant’s face while she slept and then shared a video of the “disturbing” incident on social media.

Caitlin Alyse Hardy, of South Carolina, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging her with cruelty to a child, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant alleges Hardy caused “unnecessary pain and suffering” to a nine-month-old by twice pouring a bottle of water on the girl as she slept.

After being doused with water a second time, investigators said a video posted on Facebook by Hardy showed the infant wake up coughing.

WJBF-TV reports Hardy could be heard in the video saying, “Payback for waking me up all kinda times of da night.”

The Sumter County Department of Social Services has been notified of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)