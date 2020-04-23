MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old woman is facing an assault charge after she allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in Manchester, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing inside an apartment on Auburn Street spoke with a 40-year-old man who claimed that he was visiting Nadesha Rios Rodriguez, of Manchester, when the two got into an argument and she repeatedly stabbed him, police said.

Rodriguez was arrested and is slated to appear Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on a first-degree assault charge.

