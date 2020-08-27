Police: Woman facing attempted murder charge after stabbing incident in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing a number of charges including attempted murder in the first degree after she allegedly stabbed another woman Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to reports of two women fighting in a parking lot outside 99 Derryfield Court around 4 p.m. found one of them suffering from serious stab wounds, according to a release issued by police.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Jimi Denise Bryant, who was later arrested.

Manchester police are investigating the altercation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 603-624-4040.

