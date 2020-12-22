NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after police say she shot at a vehicle following an argument in Nashua, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots at 28 Railroad Square learned that an unoccupied vehicle had been shot multiple times after an argument between several people, according to Nashua police.

There were no reported injuries.

Taryn Santiago, 42, of Manchester, was identified as the shooter, police said.

She was arrested Monday and faces charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Santiago is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at (603)-589-1665.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)