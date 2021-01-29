Police: Woman facing charges after throwing 1-month-old baby at father during fight

(WHDH) — A woman is reportedly facing criminal charges after she threw her 1-month-old daughter at the baby’s father during an argument earlier this week, leaving the child with serious injuries.

Shana Raquel Vega, 34, of Riviera Beach, Florida, is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, child neglect with great bodily harm, and aggravated child abuse, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Vega threatened the girl’s father with a knife on Monday during a fight at a hotel room where they lived and then tossed the baby at him, but he failed to catch the child and she landed face down on the floor, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported, citing an arrest report.

Vega then allegedly picked up the baby and fled the hotel. Riviera Beach police later tracked her down after receiving a call from a resident who reported that a woman was sitting on her patio with baby wrapped in a blanket, according to the news outlet.

The baby is said to have suffered an orbital bone fracture, a brain bleed, and a liver laceration, among other injuries.

Vega initially denied throwing the baby but later told investigators that she tried to “hand over” the child” but the father “accidentally dropped” her, the news outlet reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)