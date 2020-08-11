NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A woman is facing domestic violence charges after she allegedly assaulted a man known to her with a knife in Nashua, New Hampshire on Monday night.

Officers responding to a Nashua residence around 10:40 p.m. learned of the assault and subsequently charged 27-year-old Nikkita Vega, of Nashua, with second-degree assault — domestic violence and four counts of domestic violence — simple assault, according to Nashua police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

