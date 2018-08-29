MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman arrested on a warrant in Manchester, New Hampshire is facing a drug charge after flushing an unknown item down a holding cell’s toilet, police said.

Megan Papadopolos, 34, was placed into a holding cell at Manchester police headquarters after getting arrested on a warrant during a motor vehicle stop at 6:30 p.m.

An officer saw Papadopolos squat in the cell and noticed an item believed to be heroin or fentanyl on the floor as soon as she stood up, police said.

She allegedly walked to the toilet and flushed an unknown item before the officer could open the cell.

The officer removed her from the cell and placed six grams of heroin or fentanyl into evidence, police said.

Papadopolos was charged with possession of a controlled drug and is expected in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North Wednesday.

