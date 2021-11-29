(WHDH) — A woman was shot and killed by a motorcyclist whom she struck with her car earlier this month, authorities said.

Sara Nicole Morales, of Florida, intentionally drove into 40-year-old Andrew Derr and knocked him off his motorcyclist in the area of North Volusia Avenue in Orange City on Nov. 20 before fleeing the scene, according to the Orange City Police Department. Derr was not injured in the crash.

Police say Derr and witnesses attempted to prevent Morales from leaving but she allegedly ignored them and drove to her home in the area of East Wisconsin Avenue.

Derr and witnesses followed Morales to her home, where she emerged with a gun in hand, police said.

When Morales then pointed the gun at the group, Derr drew his concealed handgun and fired multiple rounds, killing Morales, according to police.

Police noted that Derr had a valid Florida concealed weapons permit.

Derr remained at the scene of the shooting and has been cooperating with law enforcement.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)