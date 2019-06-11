WILTON, Maine (AP) — Police say a report of a naked woman running down a street kicked off an investigation that led to charges of aggravated assault, sexual assault and kidnapping in Wilton, Maine.

The Sun Journal reports that a police affidavit indicates the victim was knocked unconscious, tied up, raped and cut with a knife Saturday night.

Police arrested 44-year-old Jason Baker Sr., who remained at the Franklin County Jail on Tuesday morning. It was unclear if he’d hired a lawyer.

Police responded to a report Saturday night of the unclothed woman running down a road; her hands were bound with rope and duct tape.

Kidnapping carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison in Maine. Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox says the investigation is ongoing.

